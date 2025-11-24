Bankrupt tycoons, managers face ₹4 trillion of claims from creditors for past wrongs
Summary
While bankers are on an aggressive pursuit to claw back funds and maximize the resources available for bankruptcy rescue, the actual recovery rates point to the difficulty on the ground in getting the money back.
While creditors handhold bankruptcy resolution and recover debt from rescue packages, dubious pre-bankruptcy deals are building up a mountain of claims in the background.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story