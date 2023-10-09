Bankruptcy, audit regulators tighten overview as bills undergo review
The ministry of corporate affairs is holding consultations on the two bills so that they are ready in time for the winter session of Parliament with the cabinet’s approval
NEW DELHI : Bankruptcy and audit regulators are tightening their supervision of the distressed asset and audit markets as two bills proposing amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Companies Act make their way through ministries.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message