Banks are extending office loans. Are they also pretending?

The looming “maturity wall" for commercial real-estate loans coming due has been moved back, but it has also gotten taller.
The looming “maturity wall" for commercial real-estate loans coming due has been moved back, but it has also gotten taller.
Banks’ commercial real-estate loans are now growing at an accelerating rate. In the first quarter of 2024 they grew sequentially 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to Federal Reserve data. This ended a slowdown in growth last year, which had fallen to 0.3% in the fourth quarter.
Banks’ commercial real-estate loans are now growing at an accelerating rate. In the first quarter of 2024 they grew sequentially 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to Federal Reserve data. This ended a slowdown in growth last year, which had fallen to 0.3% in the fourth quarter.
Investors have been bracing for waves of loan maturities in commercial real estate, which could force a lot of tough choices about whether to restructure or write off mortgages to landlords struggling with occupancy and rental rates.
But it didn’t quite play out as expected last year. MSCI Real Assets noted in a recent report that $214 billion in mortgages slated for maturity in 2023 were, to their knowledge, not refinanced, nor was there a sale of the underlying property. “We believe that these loans have been granted some short-term extension to their maturity date," MSCI Real Assets wrote.
For banks, this phenomenon—which critics often dub “extend and pretend"—has added significantly to 2024 maturities. PGIM Real Estate, part of Prudential Financial’s asset- management business, in a recent report noted that banks’ expected 2024 commercial real-estate maturities rose 35% from previous estimates.
So for now, despite a sharp slowdown in new commercial mortgage deals being originated last year, longer-lingering loans and prior obligations to lend to projects as they move forward are sustaining banks’ lending volumes.
“Existing commitments keep funding up, and maturing loans have nowhere to go," wrote Autonomous Research analysts in a recent report. They estimated that about 40% of banks’ CRE loans maturing this year are actually ones that were supposed to mature in 2023.
This is a good news-bad news situation. On the one hand, loans aren’t being written off and losses crystallized. But they also aren’t being paid off and resolved. The issue lingers and forces investors to keep making calls about whether the loans will ultimately perform as banks are anticipating.
Large banks tracked by Autonomous have, at last report, set aside loan-loss reserves for their office portfolios worth about 8% of those loans. That is roughly five times the median overall allowance level across all loans.
How much cushion investors demand will play a major role in whether bank stocks can keep pushing ahead after the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index’s 8% rally in March. Yet investors don’t have much to go on. When it comes to commercial mortgages, trouble doesn’t necessarily manifest in the form of missed payments. Many CRE loans are often structured with “balloon" payments, where most of the principal is due at maturity.
In fact, the rate of delinquencies on banks’ CRE loans had risen to just 1.2% as of the fourth quarter of 2023—still a fraction of the 8%-plus rate touched in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, according to Fed data.
Instead, a key way that banks work through them is to refinance them with new loans when they are due, or when property developers seek out permanent financing from another lender, often a nonbank.
So, as unsatisfying as it may be, pushing out maturities can be the right answer. For one, interest rates are set to fall, which may bring some relief for landlords struggling to raise rents sufficiently to pay for mortgages at today’s high rates.
Plus, it appears that discount-seeking buyers and lenders seeking to jump on opportunities may soon be ready to step up. PGIM Real Estate in its report wrote that there could be an “increasing role for alternative lenders." This would especially be the case if banks need to be more mindful of their capital and risk levels as new rules come into play.
The waiting game is no fun for investors. But it might just be banks’ best move for now.
Write to Telis Demos at Telis.Demos@wsj.com