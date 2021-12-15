Banks can efficiently play the role of social institutions in the country where customer is at the heart of it, said Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

Addressing the 14th Annual Banking Conclave, Karad said Banks must place the customer at the centre of their business and should work on safe credit penetration across the length and breadth of the country.

"In today times, there is no doubt that India is a land of opportunities and everything depends on our hard work. India's Covid response has grasped the world's attention and all countries are keenly keeping an eye on our progress."

"The world has gained a lot from technology and India has gained a lot from this whether it is in financial inclusion, access to credit or many other financial transactions," Karad further said.

Banks can be a mother who you ask when you are starting a new endeavour in life and they can also be a father where you can approach them when surrounded by questions, Karad said.

The union minister had assured the industry that government will support them at any cost under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi.

