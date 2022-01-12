Banks credit growth sees visible expansion across sectors in Q3: SBI report

The third quarter of current financial year has witnessed a visible expansion in credit growth across sectors, according to a research report by State Bank of India (SBI).

Incremental deposits in the banking system has declined by ₹2.2 lakh crore in the reporting time period, whereas credit growth has picked up by ₹3.5 lakh crore, SBI Ecowrap Research said.

"The recent credit growth is visible across sectors and segments where demand for credit started picking up during last three months includes NBFCs, telecom, petroleum, chemical, electronics, gems & jewellery and infrastructure including power and roads," it added.

The in-house survey by SBI substantiated the increase in credit growth and suggested that capacity utilization remains robust, with more than two-thirds of respondents suggesting current capacity utilisation of more than 70% while 36% respondents, from diverse sectors such as textile, petrochemicals, building materials etc., indicated capacity utilisation much in excess.

Further, the asset quality of banks showed improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA (NNPA) ratios declining to 6.9% and 2.3% respectively, as on September’2021.

As per the latest RBI report, the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) rose to a new peak of 16.6% and their provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) too increased from 67.6% in March 2021 to 68.1% in September 2021.

However, the third wave and it's severity can be a important variable to watch out for towards close monitoring of the portfolios going forward, the report noted.

Meanwhile, new investment announcements which were around ₹10 trillion in last two years, as per Projects Today, improved to ₹12.79 trillion in first nine months of FY22 (April–December), and can report a 50% growth in FY22 as compared to previous year, the report noted.

Major industries where new announcements were made during last nine month includes roadways ( ₹1.79 lakh crore), Community Services ( ₹1.16 lakh crore), real estate ( ₹1.19 lakh crore), iron & steel ( ₹1.08 lakh crore) and others.

The share of private participation in the investment announcements increased to 70% from around 50% a year ago, indicating revival of the capex in the economy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.