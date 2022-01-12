Banks credit growth sees visible expansion across sectors in Q3: SBI report

"The recent credit growth is visible across sectors and segments where demand for credit started picking up during last three months includes NBFCs, telecom, petroleum, chemical, electronics, gems & jewellery and infrastructure including power and roads," it added.
The in-house survey by SBI substantiated the increase in credit growth and suggested that capacity utilization remains robust, with more than two-thirds of respondents suggesting current capacity utilisation of more than 70% while 36% respondents, from diverse sectors such as textile, petrochemicals, building materials etc., indicated capacity utilisation much in excess.
Further, the asset quality of banks showed improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA (NNPA) ratios declining to 6.9% and 2.3% respectively, as on September’2021.
As per the latest RBI report, the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) rose to a new peak of 16.6% and their provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) too increased from 67.6% in March 2021 to 68.1% in September 2021.
However, the third wave and it's severity can be a important variable to watch out for towards close monitoring of the portfolios going forward, the report noted.
Meanwhile, new investment announcements which were around ₹10 trillion in last two years, as per Projects Today, improved to ₹12.79 trillion in first nine months of FY22 (April–December), and can report a 50% growth in FY22 as compared to previous year, the report noted.
Major industries where new announcements were made during last nine month includes roadways ( ₹1.79 lakh crore), Community Services ( ₹1.16 lakh crore), real estate ( ₹1.19 lakh crore), iron & steel ( ₹1.08 lakh crore) and others.
The share of private participation in the investment announcements increased to 70% from around 50% a year ago, indicating revival of the capex in the economy.
