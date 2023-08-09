Banks’ Problems Aren’t Over, According to the Bond Market

But this security cushion isn’t what markets appear to be reflecting. Across regional banks with A ratings, though their bonds have rallied in recent weeks, investors are still demanding a lot more return to own them than they were prior to SVB’s collapse. The gap between those banks’ senior bond yields versus Treasurys was still about 50% wider than on March 8 as of Monday, according to Barclays data. Meanwhile, the KBW Regional Bank index is down by less than 9% over that time.