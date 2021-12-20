Indian banks have recovered about ₹13,109 crore from asset sale of defaulters such as Nirav Modi, Vijaya Mallya, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Lok Sabha on Monday.

The assets have been seized by the Central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A British court has declared Vijay Mallya as bankrupt, paving the way for a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) to pursue a worldwide freezing order to seek repayment of debt owed by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The 65-year-old businessman, meanwhile, remains on bail in the UK while a "confidential" legal matter, believed to be related to an asylum application, is resolved in connection with the unrelated extradition proceedings.

While Mallya owes over ₹9,000 crore to a consortium of banks in principal and interest, diamantaires Nirav Modi and Choksi, who are the main accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, have caused losses worth ₹13,000 crores to the bank.

Further, Sitharaman said ₹5.49 lakh crore has been recovered through resolution of bad loans in last seven years. States have substantial cash balance, only two states have negative cash balance, she added.

