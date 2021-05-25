MUMBAI : As covid continues to show its brutal impact on the economy, Barclays has further reduced its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for FY21 to 9.2% in FY22, a reduction of 80 basis points. It had already cut its GDP estimate for the fiscal to 10% from 11% before the outbreak of the second wave.

Economists at Barclays are concerned that the slow pace of vaccinations and rolling lockdowns are likely to weigh on India’s recovery. “Although India’s second covid wave has started to recede, the related economic costs have been larger owing to the more stringent lockdowns implemented to contain the outbreak. At the same time,India’s vaccination programme has slowed significantly, given persistent supply constraints and logistical challenges," said Rahul Bajoria and Shreya Sodhani, economists, Barclays.

The slow vaccination drive may pose medium-term risks to growth, especially if the country experiences a third wave of covid cases. According to their estimates, a third wave in India will increase economic costs by at least a further $42.6 billion, assuming another round of similarly stringent lockdowns are imposed for eight weeks. If India is hit by a third wave, Barclays estimates FY21-22 GDP to be further cut to 7.7%.

India’s daily new covid-19 cases have started to fall, likely reflecting the stringent restrictions on mobility in place across most of the country. The decline has come amid material improvement in earlier hotspots, especially in the state of Maharashtra, with other states also reporting some easing in new cases.

The drop in cases has coincided with reduced mobility and rising fears of contracting covid. Most states in India have extended their mobility restrictions until the end of May, and are expected to extend through the end of June, when new cases should have come down significantly.

The overall covid caseload is showing a broad-based decrease, with the steepest declines being reported in earlier hotspots. However, the number of cases in southern India has been relatively sticky, and given the concentration of industries in that region, it could add to the economic costs, said Barlcays.

In addition, the north-eastern part of the country is also reporting a rise in cases, but the intensity of increase appears manageable. Positively, key cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, are reporting declines in cases, although cities such as Kolkata, Chennai and Coimbatore are still reporting relatively high caseloads.

High-frequency data, including fuel consumption, electricity consumption, GST e-waybills, and mobility indicators, all suggest that activity has retreated back to May-June 2020 levels, when severe restrictions were still in place and economic losses were quite high.

“This may reflect the fact that the second covid wave appears to have hit the country’s more affluent, city-dwelling, consumer population hard. As such, the economic losses are likely to be deeper owing to reduced consumption and investment, and could also threaten crop-sowing activity ahead of the monsoon season, which is due to begin across the country soon," said Barclays.

A poor sowing season could create a significant drag on the relatively better-performing rural sector, and in turn on consumption, it added.

