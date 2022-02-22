Foreign Brokerage Barclays has projected a GDP growth of 6.6% for the quarter ended December, 2021 (Q3FY22) and 10% growth for the full financial year 2021-22.

The government is set to release the GDP numbers on Monday, 28 February.

The economy had a relatively stable Q3 with several sectors returning to pre-pandemic level of activity, with services playing a bigger role in activity, Barclays report said, adding that with the mild Omicron wave in January, there is clear downside risks to the earlier growth forecast of 10% in FY22.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy, pegged India's GDP growth rate for the current financial year at 9.2%. Governor Shaktikanta Das said there was some loss of economic momentum due to third pandemic wave and the demand for contact intensive sector is muted.

It may be noted that Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 9.2% for the current financial year ending March 2022, led by 11.2% growth in industrial sector and 8.2% growth in services sector. The agriculture sector growth is seen at 3.9% in FY22.

For the next fiscal, the survey projected a growth rate of 8-8.5%. All macro indicators indicated the economy was well placed to face challenges, helped by pick ups in farm and industrial output growth, said the report.

Indian economy has gained momentum during the July-September period, inching gradually back to normalcy as coronavirus related disruptions eased significantly in the aftermath of a devastating second wave.

GDP for the second quarter of the financial year grew by 8.4% from a year ago, one of the fastest rates among major economies..

According to the first advance estimates, India's GDP may grow 9.2% in the current financial year ending March 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.