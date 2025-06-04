Mint Primer: Rise and fall of edible oil duties: Who benefits?
Summary
India relies heavily on edible oil imports, which meets 57% of its demand.
More than eight months after imposing a 20% basic customs duty on crude soybean, palm and sunflower oil, the government has reduced this duty by 10%. What is the move aimed at and what will be the impact on fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story