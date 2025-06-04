What happened in September last year?

That’s when the government increased the basic customs duty on various edible oils (crude and refined) to protect domestic producers from cheap imports and encourage local cultivation of crops. Effective 14 September, the basic customs duty on crude soybean, palm and sunflower oil was raised from 0 to 20%, making the effective duty on crude oils as high as 27.5%. Similarly, the basic custom duty on refined palm, sunflower and soybean oil was raised to 32.5% from 12.5%, with an effective duty rate of 35.75%. This added to the overall household inflation as manufactures passed on higher prices to consumers.