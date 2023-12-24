Economy
Basmati export price may rise due to Red Sea unrest
Summary
- However, demand is not expected to be affected unless the unrest persists for extended period
NEW DELHI : Basmati rice export prices are likely to rise by about 20% due to rising logistics costs caused by trade route disruptions in the Red Sea region, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
