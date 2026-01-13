Basmati rice, tea, coffee, spices - Trump's latest 25% tariff threat puts India-Iran trade in limelight

US President Donald Trump has threatened countries who trade with Iran, putting at risk the trade relations of Tehran with several countries including India and China.
Trump posted on social media on Monday that the new duty would be “effective immediately,” but did not provide any details about the scope or implementation of the charges.
“Any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive,” he said.
Trump's latest tariff blow has the potential to disrupt some of the major global trade routes, including India's partnership with Iran. New Delhi has been a major trading partner of Tehran.
New Delhi and Tehran's trade relations go way back. India's merchandise exports to Iran rose by 1.55% to $1.24 billion in 2024-25, while imports dipped by 29.32% to $441.83 million, according to government data.
Here is a breakdown of India and Iran trade —
During 2022, Iran's export to India $1.89 billion, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.
A key aspect of India-Iran ties is the joint development of the Chabahar port. Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran’s southern coast, the port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.