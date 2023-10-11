Battery storage consortium on cards

NEW DELHI :As countries move toward ambitious net zero goals, a leading international non-profit supporting clean energy is likely to launch a global consortium on battery energy storage systems (BESS) at the coming UN climate change conference, to be held in the UAE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet , formed in 2021 by the Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation and Bezos Earth Fund among others, plans to float the Global BESS Consortium at the UN Cop28 meeting, which will held from 30 November to 12 December.

Ashvin Dayal, senior vice president, power and climate at Rockefeller said the consortium will look at ways to both drive down the cost and unlock the value proposition for power distribution companies in terms of adoption of battery storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consortium is a multi-stakeholder partnership aimed at transforming energy systems in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean through the deployment of battery energy storage. “We formed the global BESS consortium this year. We are going launch it formally at COP28. So, we are trying to bring together a collection of countries," he said.

He said that apart from bringing countries under its ambit, the consortium would also include multilateral development banks as financial partners, and battery energy companies as technical partners.

“We also looking at the investors. Many of them are actually the multilateral development banks, the development finance institutions -- what we are calling resource partners who want to invest in BESS—but also want to make sure that there’s a kind of a demand side for this from the countries and that countries are interested in investing more. The point of the consortium is put them together. There’s a third leg to that and that’s the technology companies, the suppliers," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the consortium would have a technology supply taskforce to bring together suppliers of battery energy technology which will also estimate the potential market for BESS across countries and look at the possible supply chain.

“We are launching it at COP28 and our goal is to have the 10 first-movers," he said. He estimated that in about 20 developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, around 90-100 GW capacity of battery storage would have to be set up in the next 7 to 10 years.

The Rockefeller Foundation, along with its partners, invested $10 billion to establish The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), at COP26 in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dayal said GEAAP would invest about $100 million in India in the next two-to-three years. Rockeller Foundation is also looking at supporting the adoption of BESS in India and is currently undertaking a 20 MW BESS pilot project in the Delhi. Dayal said the target is to help set up around four-five more such BESS projects in India with a total capacity of 200 MW.

India has an ambitious roadmap for BESS or grid-scale battery storage and the government has announced a number of steps to boost the sector. In September, the union cabinet approved a ₹3,760 crore viability gap fund (VGF) grants to support BESS projects.

Last year, the ministry of power issued guidelines for procurement and utilization of BESS as part of generation, transmission and distribution assets, along with ancillary services. Further, it also notified the Energy Storage Obligations (ESO) of 4% of the total consumption of electricity by 2029-30 for power distribution companies in line with the renewable purchase obligation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the government, the battery energy storage capacity developed in the country as on 13 March 2023 stood 39.12 MWh.

