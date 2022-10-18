Battle against inflation will be lengthy, says RBI

While the persistence of headline CPI inflation above the tolerance band for three consecutive quarters (up to Sept) will trigger mandated accountability processes, monetary policy remains focussed on realigning inflation with the target, according to a RBI paper
MUMBAI :The fight against inflation will be dogged and prolonged, given the lags with which monetary policy operates and uncertainties involved, said the Reserve Bank of India in its monthly bulletin released on Monday.
“While the persistence of headline CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation above the tolerance band for three consecutive quarters (up to September) will trigger mandated accountability processes, monetary policy remains focussed on realigning inflation with the target," according to a paper titled ‘State of the Economy’ published in the bulletin.
This may involve two milestones, the paper showed. First, bringing inflation within the tolerance band and second, lowering it to around its mid-point. This trajectory will likely be gradual in view of the repeated shocks to which inflation has been subjected by both epidemiological and geopolitical causes, according to the paper.
According to the bulletin, headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly, on the back of easing momentum and favourable base effects. These positive developments are likely to be driven by food and beverages, which has undergone repeated shocks in the first half of the year. Easing of international price pressures due to commodity and supply chain issues is also likely to contribute to the softening of costs and prices.
Retail inflation has been above the MPC’s 2-6% target band for three consecutive quarters, which is the definition of failure under the flexible inflation targeting framework.
Headline retail inflation measured by CPI rose to 7.41 percent in September from 7 percent in August.
RBI expects inflation to average at 6.7% in FY23 and to drop to 5% in April-June 2024.
The bulletin also noted that if the MPC succeeds, it will boost India’s prospects of becoming one of the fastest growing economies of the world enjoying a negative inflation differential with the rest of the world. “This happy outcome will re-enthuse foreign investors, stabilise markets and secure financial stability on an enduring basis," it added.
