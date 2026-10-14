Fixing current account deficit key to stablizing rupee: BCG's Janmejaya Sinha

New Delhi: India must address its persistent current account deficit (CAD) to stabilize the rupee and attract foreign investment, said Janmejaya Sinha, chairman of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in India.
“The Indian policy establishment got comfortable with a small current account deficit, given it was a commodity importer. If you see, our current account deficit is essentially a function of oil, gas and gold imports, and we have done nothing seriously to fix it,” Sinha told Mint in an interview.