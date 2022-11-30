Biggest firms need to show more 'animal spirit': Uday Kotak's message to Indian businesses1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 03:50 PM IST
The country's richest banker said these companies should be investing much more than they are currently
As India has benefited from supportive government policies amid uncertainties in the global economy, top companies should show more "animal spirit", billionaire Uday Kotak said on Wednesday.