Be the favorite aunt or uncle you were destined to become
- Valued mentors, nonjudgmental listeners—and a whole lot of fun. Aunts and uncles play important roles in families. Here is how to be a great one.
After a tough breakup recently, Marikah Leal knew just where to turn for emotional support: her aunt and uncle.
“I always felt super safe with them," says Ms. Leal, 28, a high school acting coach in Fresno, Calif. She is close to her parents, but worried that this conversation would be awkward.
“My aunt and uncle are a second set of adults who love me and want the best for me," she says.
Caring aunts and uncles play vital roles in a family. They can be valuable mentors to their nieces and nephews, providing them with different perspectives and experiences. They can help them understand their parents and their family better. And because they typically offer nonjudgmental support, they are often the adults whom children and young people turn to when they need someone trusted to confide in other than a parent.
Yet for the past few years, many people haven’t seen their nieces and nephews as much as they would like. (Honestly, can you ever really see a beloved niece or nephew enough?)
As families continue to reconnect, I asked readers for advice on how to be a fantastic aunt or uncle.
Many said they try to spend as much time as possible with their niece or nephew, ideally one-on-one. Others recommend focusing on the child’s interests, such as music, sports or hobbies.
Several talked of the importance of listening, without judgment. Some said they only give advice when asked. And almost everyone said they see one of their roles as aunt or uncle to be “the fun one."
Several other strategies stood out.
Start young.
Yes, you can form a bond with nieces or nephews when they are older. But it will be easier—and more fun!—if you start early.
Katy Kamen began visiting her niece and nephew regularly when they were tiny, often getting down on the floor to play with cars or read Dora the Explorer together. She attended birthday parties, visited their preschools and invited them to stay with her. When her nephew was 5 and began calling her at the office to chat about maps, she told her assistant she was on the phone with an important client.
Ms. Kamen expected her niece and nephew to lose interest in her as they got older. But they are now in their 20s and call her often to chat. She has traveled with them—to Florida, Paris and several national parks.
“I doubt there would be a strong relationship today without the earlier closeness," says Ms. Kamen, 58, an attorney in Wainscott, N.Y.
Support Mom and Dad.
Don’t undermine the child’s parents. Ask their permission before you give gifts—candy and junk food count—or take the child somewhere. Ditto if you want to post photos online. And never complain about the parents to the child, even if the child is complaining to you.
Let the parents know that you care about their son or daughter, so there is mutual support. Before Lara Kammrath’s nieces and nephew could talk, her siblings put photos of her on their fridges and told their kids stories about “Aunt Lara." Dr. Kammrath, 46, an associate professor of psychology in Winston-Salem, N.C., noticed that this helped the children get to know her.
Now, Dr. Kammrath’s siblings encourage their children, who are between 6 and 11 years old, to call or FaceTime their aunt. They also share news about their kids, such as a heads-up on a recent kindergarten graduation. Dr. Kammrath showed up as a surprise.
Have an open-door policy.
It is important to be available when they need you.
When each of her 10 nieces and nephews was young, Eileen Goltz told them—often—that there might come a time when they need the advice of a trusted adult but don’t want to talk to their parents. She explained that she and her husband had a “whenever-you-need-us" policy: Their nieces and nephews could call or show up at their home at any time.
Over the years, Ms. Goltz has had conversations with her nieces and nephews about everything from sex and falling in love to how to get a car out of impound. She has rules though: All conversations have to take place in person or on Zoom, not via text. Truth—and responsibility-taking—are expected. And if she feels that parents need to be told, she will find a way to help her niece or nephew tell them.
“I told them that needing help and asking for it is a sign of maturity, not weakness," says Ms. Goltz, 66, a sales director in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Maintain trust.
Sometimes nieces and nephews come to you with issues that are thorny. You will want to maintain their trust—and that of their parents.
Listen without judging. If you give advice, make it age appropriate. It might help to share stories about your own struggles.
In many cases, you should keep your niece’s or nephew’s confidence. But remember that you’re not the parent. If the situation is something that Mom and Dad should know about, help your niece or nephew find a way to tell them.
Over the years, Ms. Leal has turned to her aunt and uncle for guidance on many issues—school, boyfriends, her career. They told her they would keep her confidence unless she was in danger, in which case they would go with her to talk to her parents. “We said we would never leave her hanging," says her uncle Rion Morgenstern, 50, who is a CEO of a mattress company and lives in the same city as his niece.
When Ms. Leal told her aunt and uncle how depressed she was after her breakup, they talked to her for many hours. They also told her that she needed to tell her parents that she needed help. When the time came, they went with her to do that.
“They make me feel seen and heard," says Ms. Leal. “And I always thought: I am going to grow up to be a really cool person because my aunt and uncle love me."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text