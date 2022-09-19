Bears move into position ahead of Fed policy meet

Nilesh Shah, managing director and chief executive of Kotak Asset Management Co., said the US Fed action, Ukraine war fallout and oil would set the course for the market and that a shallow correction, which he said is more likely, would be a buying opportunity. “This is a buy-on-dips market," said Shah, adding that “only in the extreme scenario of Fed Funds Rate touching 5%, or oil hitting $150 or Russia exercising the N-option against Ukraine would the possibility of a deep correction arise. Currently, it is advisable to maintain an equal-weight allocation to equity and increase it only if there is a correction."