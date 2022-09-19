Bears move into position ahead of Fed policy meet

While analysts concede that the choppiness could rise over the next few sessions, they differ on the extent of the likely correction. Some believe it could be shallow, while others say it could be deeper, given the global macro headwinds amid the World Bank forecasting a global recession in 2023
MUMBAI :The benchmark Nifty, which surged 19% from low to high over three months through mid-September, fell 3% from there to Friday’s closing on significant selling by foreign portfolio investors. As the market volatility rose, option sellers or writers sold a whopping ₹2.08 trillion worth of more calls than puts across the market – the most in three months -- underscoring the bearish sentiment ahead of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that concludes on Wednesday.
Citing the huge call selling, Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts, said, “Markets will take cues from Fed chair commentary rather than only from the quantum of the imminent rate hike. I expect the Nifty to correct to its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) if the tone remains hawkish. A decisive break below will take us to the June low of 15,183. Anticipating this, smart hands could have sold more calls than puts."
The Nifty’s 200 SMA is at 16,981, around 3% below Friday’s closing of 17,531. The June low of 15,183 is 13.4% below Friday’s close.
Nilesh Shah, managing director and chief executive of Kotak Asset Management Co., said the US Fed action, Ukraine war fallout and oil would set the course for the market and that a shallow correction, which he said is more likely, would be a buying opportunity. “This is a buy-on-dips market," said Shah, adding that “only in the extreme scenario of Fed Funds Rate touching 5%, or oil hitting $150 or Russia exercising the N-option against Ukraine would the possibility of a deep correction arise. Currently, it is advisable to maintain an equal-weight allocation to equity and increase it only if there is a correction."
Shah said equity valuations were reasonable and not unduly stretched. The Nifty is currently at 19.6 times the one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple, a marginal premium to its 10-year average of 18.5 times. The PE of 19.6 means investors are currently willing to pay ₹19.6 for every ₹1 of profit earned by the Nifty 50 constituents a year down the line.
However, independent market consultant Ambareesh Baliga strikes a sombre note. “We have broken crucial supports of 17,600-17,800, and if we continue to hold below these levels for a couple of days, downside risk increases. If the fall is more protracted, I would suggest buying only at around 16,000 levels. Right now, my advice to investors will be to book profits," Baliga said.