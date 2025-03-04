Economy
New pay panel announced. Here’s what happened after the last one
SummaryAs the Centre forms the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees, data on implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in 2016 shows it led to a higher salary and pension bill, and a greater number of unfilled posts.
In mid-January, the Centre announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission to set future pay and allowances for central government employees.
