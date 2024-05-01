Beijing braces for a rematch of Trump vs China
Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 01 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST
SummaryOfficials are preparing for the potential of more turbulent U.S. relations and another trade war should Trump get re-elected.
Last year, as Mike Pompeo’s memoir, “Never Give an Inch," made the rounds among China’s leaders, one passage in particular enraged Xi Jinping. The secretary of state under former President Donald Trump wrote that the U.S. should “grant full diplomatic recognition" to Taiwan.
