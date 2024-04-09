Beijing pushes back on overproduction concerns after Yellen visit

Chinese officials have dismissed concerns raised by the U.S. Treasury Secretary that it should scale back on industrial production, saying that the country is developing its economy appropriately and warning against the use of protectionism.

There are disagreements over the issue of overcapacity, China’s deputy finance minister, Liao Min, said Monday at a press briefing at the end of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s second trip to the country.

Over the past few days, Yellen had pressed senior Chinese officials on scaling back industrial production, saying that a wave of Chinese goods could overwhelm American industry and urging Beijing to bolster domestic consumption to absorb its industrial supply.

“The so-called ‘overcapacity’ is the manifestation of the market mechanism that plays its role. The balance between supply and demand is relative, while imbalance is often the norm," Liao said at the briefing.

Such imbalances can occur in any market-based economy and have happened many times in Western countries including the U.S., Liao said. When these imbalances emerge, they should be solved mainly via market mechanisms, he added.

Turning to electric vehicles, one of the country’s most successful exports and a focal point of trade tensions, Liao said current global production capacity is far from enough to meet market demand, especially in many developing countries.

The competitive advantages of China’s new-energy industry are rooted in the country’s massive market, complete industrial system and abundant human resources, and are inseparable from the huge investment in research and innovation undertaken by Chinese companies and entrepreneurs, said Liao.

Trade protectionism won’t help solve capacity issues and China firmly opposes such efforts, the minister said. Introducing protectionist policies into the new-energy sector would likely impede countries’ ability to deal with climate change, Liao added.

In an interview with the state-run China Daily on Monday, officials from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said they will ramp up efforts to encourage the country’s EV companies to compete overseas. These efforts include aligning domestic and foreign standards, and strengthening transportation services.

Restrictive measures imposed by “certain countries and regions" undermine the interests of global consumers, the officials said, according to the report.

