Beijing Rushes to Shore Up Battered Private Economy. Skepticism Abounds.
Summary
- China vows to promote a private sector wobbly from years of regulatory crackdowns and pandemic controls, but investors aren’t convinced
China’s leadership is lavishing the country’s beleaguered private sector with a sweeping show of support as a nascent economic recovery falters.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×