Beijing shifts stance on economy, but words alone won’t be enough
Summary
- Markets might hope for a stimulative silver bullet from Beijing, but the reality is more complex.
In recent months, Chinese stock markets have been whipsawing between hope and uncertainty, as the market attempts to read Beijing’s tea leaves for signs of an economic lifeline. While new hopes are emerging, investors should be careful not to get carried away.
