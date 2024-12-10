Beijing shifts stance on economy, but words alone won’t be enough

Needless to say, fixing all of these together isn’t an easy task and will certainly take time. Beijing is indeed moving to solve some of these problems—it recently approved a $1.4 trillion package for the central government to take on the debts of the local governments. But bolder measures to stimulate consumption will still be needed as the collapse of China’s housing market has created a dangerous feedback loop: Consumers have tightened their purse strings, leading to lower prices and reduced corporate profits, which in turn push prices lower. That risks sinking the economy into a deflationary spiral. New tariffs from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would only add to Beijing’s problems.