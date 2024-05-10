Beijing’s ‘Digest’ plan signals shift in China’s housing crisis
SummaryBeijing’s newfound focus on a housing glut marks a sea change in how senior officials view China’s festering property crisis, setting the stage for rescue efforts that could range from unprecedented easing for home buyers to billions in state spending to buy up unsold projects.
