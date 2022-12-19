Benefits reaching people in remotest villages litmus test of good governance: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI :Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the ultimate litmus test of good governance is that its benefits should reach the remotest citizen living in the remotest village of India.
Inaugurating the good governance week with a nationwide ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign, the minister said, the “Rural Regeneration" vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi entails an outcome-based approach to assess real development on the ground.
Jitendra Singh said, for sustainable development of rural India, Schemes must take into account the needs and wishes of the people in the true bottom-up approach and should be implemented through latest technological tools in a transparent, effective and accountable manner.
He added that the big dream of India becoming a 5 trillion economy cannot be achieved without including villages. The Minister underlined that development of rural and neglected areas has been one of the main priorities of the Modi Government and to bridge the gap between Urban and Rural India.
Offering his homage to India’s former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, in whose memory the Good Governance Day and Good Governance Week are celebrated, Jitendra Singh said, Modi has translated the vision of Vajpayee into action by adopting the policy maxim ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government’.
The minister informed that this year, on the directions of Prime Minister Modi an innovative and far-reaching step has been taken for involving a retired DC/DM of a District in preparation of Vision document of the District for the Year 2047, District @100. He remarked that the nation can only develop when all the districts of the country leveraging their inherent strengths aim to develop with a focused approach.
‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ 2022 is a nation-wide campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving Service Delivery which will be held in all Districts, States, and Union Territories of India. Over 700 District Collectors are participating in ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ 2022, according to a statement by the Personnel Ministry.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, as the theme itself suggests ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’, the emphasis during the campaign is for taking the administration directly to the people. He said, Modi Government has strived to bring thousands of citizen centric services to the doorsteps of citizens by a comprehensive digitization policy, so that fruits of development of the country are equally distributed in the entire country, without a Rural-Urban divide.
The minister informed that District Collectors will organise special camps/ events at Tehsil/ Panchayat Samiti level to resolve public grievances and for improved service delivery.
