Bengaluru pubs may stay open till 1 am | Karnataka’s Happy Nightlife push to boost revenue from India’s Silicon Valley

The Karnataka state government is likely to pass a proposal allowing standalone pubs in the capital city of Bengaluru to operate until 1 am daily, according to a News18 report.

The development is expected to get the nod after the state government recently relaxed rules to allow licensed establishments such as bars, hotels, and restaurants to operate until 1 am, it added.

Standalone Pubs to Operate till 1 am? Green Light Likely... The report noted that at present, standalone pubs have to adhere to a strict 11.30 pm closing time, which is enforced by the police. An extension would allow them to operate at par with similarly licensed businesses.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban in-charge minister DK Shivakumar hinted at this in the state legislative council in response to a question raised by BJP MLC Gopinath Reddy. Reddy inquired about the Karnataka state Excise Department's regulations on standalone pubs.

The report added that he assured the floor that he, state Excise Minister RB Timmapur, and state Home Minister G Parameshwara would “seriously examine” the merits of the time extension proposal.

Why The Operations Time Extension? Shivakumar agreed that the current 11.30 pm deadline is being used as a “harassment technique” by law enforcement agencies, and added: “As Bengaluru’s minister, I agree that the city needs a lively nightlife. This is the hub of techies and IT-BT professionals working late into the night, and they need a space to unwind.”

Overall, the relaxations aim to boost the nightlife culture in India's start-up and tech hub, and improve government revenue from such businesses, the report noted.

Shivakumar and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah have long pushed for reforms to support Bengaluru's nightlife in order to boost trade and commerce, the report said. In the 2024 state Budget, the CM announced the adoption of a "business-friendly" approach and sanctioned the original 1 am time extension for commercial establishments.

The order passed in August 2024, states that CL-4 (club licence) holders, CL-6(A) (star hotels), CL-7 (hotels and boarding houses), and CL-7D (hotels and boarding houses owned by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe individuals) can operate from 9 am to 1 am. Businesses with a CL-9 licence (bars and refreshment rooms) can operate between 10 am and 1 am.