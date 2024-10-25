Bengaluru residents can save travel time, get affordable tickets: EIB’s Nicola Beer on 300 million euro railway funding

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Nicola Beer on Friday said the firm's 300 million euro loan to develop Bengaluru's suburban railway system would help save time and reduce travel costs for the city's residents. In an interview with the news agency ANI, Beer said the interconnected railway system aims to give the public access to affordable tickets.

“This system will help the Bengaluru citizens and the region save time so that they can quickly commute and we'll have affordable tickets. We will see a positive impact on employment in the region,” Beer said.

The EIB aims to help build an interconnected system in the city. “Now, with this 300 million euro funding in a suburban railway system, you will have an interconnected system,” Beer was quoted as saying in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Beer also highlighted that the latest funding comes as a second line of investment after the first part of the Bengaluru Metro line.

“This is the second investment we are providing after the first part of the Metro line in Bengaluru,” she said.

EIB's relation with India Beer highlighted the European Union's long-term investment programme in the country and its robust relationship with the Indian government. She also focused on identifying the priorities for the next EU-Indian summit, which is expected to be held next year.

The senior executive said that so far the firm has funded railway and metro lines, renewable energy ventures and water projects. She also highlighted EIB's discussions with relevant authorities and the government regarding investments in “fast-growing cities.”

According to its website, the EIB, the investment arm of the European Union, has been financing projects in India since 1993 and has provided 5.44 billion euros so far.