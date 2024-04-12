Bernanke urges BOE to highlight alternative paths for economy and policy
SummaryThe Bank of England said it will place more stress on developments that could upend its expectations for the U.K. economy and future interest rates as part of an overhaul of forecasting and communications recommended by Ben Bernanke.
The Bank of England will place more stress on developments that could upend its expectations for the U.K. economy and future interest rates as part of an overhaul of forecasting and communications recommended by Ben Bernanke, a former chair of the Federal Reserve.