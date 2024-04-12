Bernanke urges BOE to highlight alternative paths for economy and policy

But policy makers often have a very different view of how rates should change, and that can lead to confusion. In late 2022, for example, the BOE forecast that the U.K. economy would enter a deep recession, but that assumed rates were going to rise more sharply than policy makers intended. What they were actually doing was signaling that they wouldn’t raise the key rate as rapidly as investors expected, but business and consumer confidence may have been weakened by the recession call.