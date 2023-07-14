Bets on rate cut off as inflation flares

Bets on rate cut off as inflation flares3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Inflation may average 5-5.4% in FY24, higher than old estimates
MUMBAI :The surprise surge in retail inflation for June has prompted economists to raise their forecast for July amid firming vegetable prices, dashing hopes of a rate cut anytime soon.
Inflation measured on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.81% in June, higher than 4.6% predicted by Mint poll of 19 economists, led by food inflation.
After the June price rise data was released, economists now believe inflation could average 5-5.4% in the current fiscal year, higher than their previous estimates. The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecast inflation at 5.1% in 2023-24. To be sure, inflation averaged 4.6% in the June quarter, the same as what the central bank forecast. Inflation stood at 4.3% in May, a near 25-month low.
“The June CPI inflation printing at 4.81% year-on-year (as against 4.3% in May), higher than Bloomberg consensus estimate of 4.6%, is definitely bad news and looks like food inflation is going to cause havoc over the next few months, based on the data available thus far," said Kaushik Das, chief economist, India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank.
Tomato prices have increased over 240% month-on-month in the first 10 days of July, Das said, citing data from the Department of Consumer Affairs. If the current food price trend continues in July as well, rising food inflation will likely push headline CPI inflation above the 6% mark in July and August of 2023.
Retail inflation had breached RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band in January and February before softening in subsequent months. Inflation had overshot RBI’s target for three consecutive quarters last year between January and October.
Economists believe that the central bank would rather wait for data on crop harvest in the latter half of the year to assess the situation on interest rates. “RBI would not be able to get a clear picture before the kharif harvest in October-November to take any action on rates. To my mind, the rate cut is no longer a possibility, at least in this calendar year," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
Others have raised their CPI forecasts for the full year as well. “We raise our FY24 inflation forecast to 5%, from 4.7%, to incorporate higher-than-expected June inflation and a higher tracked July print," said Rahul Bajoria, managing director and head of emerging markets Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.
However, Bajoria said perishable food price shocks, being led by vegetables and eggs, will reverse in the December quarter and would help lower inflation in the second half of next year. “The recent spike in food prices may caution RBI, but we expect it to stay on hold for an extended period without dropping its guard on inflation," he said.
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, believes that retail inflation, which has remained within RBI’s flexible target of 2-6% for the fourth consecutive month, would stay in the range for the rest of the fiscal year. Ghosh called for the continued vigil on the evolving inflation outlook, given the erratic progress of monsoon and its impact on Kharif sowing and subsequently on pulses inflation.
“We believe if tomato prices increase without any substantial change in potato and onion, then average inflation in Q2 FY24 will come near 5.8%, but if tomato, onion, and potato prices increase, then CPI might come to around 6% in Q2 FY24," Ghosh wrote in a note on 12 July, adding that average CPI for FY24 will be between 5.2-5.4%.