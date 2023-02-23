‘Better aircraft investigation, more technical staff needed’
- Kumar believes that India’s aviation regulation needs upgrading in terms of technical manpower and aircraft investigation to facilitate the coming aviation boom
NEW DELHI : Air traffic growth in India has shot past estimates as pandemic lockdowns become a distant memory. Airlines and airports have reported record passenger numbers even during the ongoing March quarter, traditionally a weak period for the industry. Arun Kumar, the outgoing chief of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), believes that India’s aviation regulation needs upgrading in terms of technical manpower and aircraft investigation to facilitate the coming aviation boom as Air India and IndiGo prepare to induct hundreds of new aircraft in the next eight years. Edited excerpts of an interview:
