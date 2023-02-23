‘Better aircraft investigation, more technical staff needed’

I held multiple charges in the aviation ministry, but this, I would say, was the most fulfilling as this was a hands-on job. I would rate the upgrade of India in terms of its safety oversight capability ranking as one of the biggest achievements during my tenure. Under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit, the effective implementation of India increased to 85.69% from the previous 69.95% and 57% in 2017-18, thus, improving India’s ranking to 48-49th spot from being placed around 130th rank and 105th rank among 193 nations. The second would be the electronic roll-out of services offered by the DGCA through our e-GCA. Now, stakeholders do not have to come to our offices for their medical examination, licences renewal, etc. and can do it at the click of a button. It has brought ease of doing business, which is a key focus area of this government. Third is a slew of regulations to fill the gaps. India did not have regulations for drugs, and we have implemented this for all. Air traffic controllers, ground handlers and aircraft maintenance engineers, who are as critical as cockpit and cabin crew, have been brought under breath analyzer test, and we are testing them for alcohol.

