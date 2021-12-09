Sigh of relief at OMCs as crude oil cools

To be sure, analysts reckon the valuations of all three stocks are not too demanding. Based on Bloomberg data, BPCL’s shares trade at eight times the estimated earnings for FY23. This measure for HPCL and IOC stands at 5.6 times and 5.8 times, respectively. On an EV/Ebitda basis, BPCL, HPCL and IOC trade at 7.04 times, six times and 5.6 times for estimated FY23 numbers, respectively, Bloomberg data shows. EV is enterprise value. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.