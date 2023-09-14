Betting Inflation Will Keep Falling Is Still a Risky Business

Inflation has cooled, but it will need to get cooler still for Federal Reserve policy makers to start feeling comfortable. Can it?

Overall consumer prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in August from July, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday, putting them 3.7% above their year-earlier level. Much of that monthly gain came from the jump in gasoline prices, though. Prices excluding food and energy items—the so-called core that economists and central bankers watch to get a better sense of inflation’s underlying trend—rose 0.3% in August from July, putting it 4.3% above its year-ago level.

That is still plenty high, and was a bit firmer than economists expected, but for the Fed it still counts as progress. The central bank’s preferred measure of inflation, from the Commerce Department, looks as if it will show core prices up 3.8% in August from a year earlier, JPMorgan Chase economists calculate, down from a multidecade high of 5.4% hit in February of last year. This reduction in inflation is the major reason why, when policy makers meet next week, they seem all but certain to leave rates on hold.

Investors think there probably won’t be any more rate increases coming after next week, either, but that could be a close call: Interest rate futures put the chance of one more hike this year at a bit less than 50%. It is close for a reason: The case for inflation continuing to cool through the end of the year looks good, but there is plenty that could go wrong.

Consider car prices. Pandemic-related disruptions to microchip supplies severely curtailed new-vehicle availability and that sent used-vehicle prices skyward. With microchip supplies normalizing, new-vehicle production has picked up, and used-vehicle prices have fallen. Wednesday’s report showed that prices for used cars and trucks last month were down 10% from their January 2022 level. But at auction, used-car prices have fallen even more, with the Manheim index of used vehicle values down 18% from its peak. Moreover, relative to new-car prices, consumer prices for used cars still seem steep: To get back to their 2019 differential compared with new vehicles, they would need to fall another 12%.

So it seems like more used-car price declines should be coming, but with automakers and the United Auto Workers still at loggerheads, that is no sure thing. Strike actions could curtail the supply of cars heading to dealer lots, buoying the prices of both new and, especially, used vehicles all over again.

Housing costs also look destined to cool. In August, the Labor Department’s measure of rent prices was up 7.8% from a year earlier. But, because this reflects what renters at large are paying—both those who have just signed leases and those who signed them a while ago—it is slow to capture changes in what landlords are charging. And because the Labor Department uses rent prices to impute changes in homeowners’ shelter costs, its measure of overall housing costs is elevated. Meanwhile, measures of newly signed leases are showing that price gains have come down sharply, suggesting that future reports from the Labor Department will show less housing inflation.

Prices for some other services look likely to cut in the other direction, though. Come October, for example, the Labor Department will incorporate new data on health-insurer profits that economists expect will boost the pace of health-insurance inflation.

Finally, there is the move higher in gasoline prices. Looking through these might make sense in theory, especially since they are a reflection of crude-oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. But when Americans are staring at rising pump prices. it is harder for the Fed to say its inflation fight is coming to a close. Plus energy costs do to some extent feed through into prices for other items, such as airline fares.

It might make sense for investors to bet that inflation will cool enough to keep the Fed at bay. That doesn’t mean they should bet the house on it.

