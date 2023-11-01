Beware a Chinese Fall Stall
SummarySudden weakness in October purchasing managers indexes raises the prospect of another stall-out like the one that derailed China’s recovery this spring.
In July, when worries about China’s economic recovery were first beginning to percolate more widely, analysts fixated on a curious bit of language from the Politburo: the recovery was developing in a winding, “wave-like" manner.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more