Beyond the tech hype, how healthy is American business?

Markets are especially bullish about a handful of tech firms and carmakers. These are among the S&P 500’s most AI-obsessed members, according to our early-adopters index (which takes into account factors such as AI-related patents, investments and hiring). And they have done well in the here and now, too: all reported respectable second-quarter results in the latest earnings season. But what about the health of the broad swathes of the American economy that are less affected by the tech hype? Here the picture is more complex, but ultimately reassuring.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}