Bharat Bandh: Delhi incurs loss of ₹300 crore so far, says traders' body as farmers' protests continue
Bharat Bandh: Amid the ongoing strike by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Bharatiya Kisan Union, CAIT's national secretary general raises concerns about losing ₹300 crore worth of business so far for Delhi.
Bharat Bandh: Two farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) have called for Bharat Bandh on February 16, to get their demands fulfilled. Delhi alone is expecting to have lost around ₹300 crore in business amid the ongoing protests, according to Praveen Khandelwal, the national secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).