Bharat Bandh: Two farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) have called for Bharat Bandh on February 16, to get their demands fulfilled. Delhi alone is expecting to have lost around ₹300 crore in business amid the ongoing protests, according to Praveen Khandelwal, the national secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The ongoing farmers' protest has impacted trade in Delhi, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately ₹300 crore so far. The absence of around 5 lakh traders, who typically visit Delhi from nearby states for purchases, further exacerbates the economic downturn," said Khandelwal.

“Additionally, shops situated near areas with blocked roads experience substantial losses, as the blockade hampers both customer footfall and logistical operations. This disruption highlights the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing protests to mitigate further economic fallout and restore normalcy to trade activities in Delhi," he further added.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers' unions claimed that the government hasn’t made development on other crucial demands such as Minimum Support Price (MSP), a doubling of farmers’ income and loan waivers. The demand for legislation that will guarantee minimum prices is at the heart of their protests.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a Minimum Support Price for crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2 50 (input cost of capital 50 per cent), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres.

They have also demanded free 300 units of power for farming for domestic use and shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to ₹10,000 per month among others.

In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, farmers sat on railway tracks at many places in Punjab over the Haryana Police's action against the "Delhi Chalo" protesters on February 15.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and the BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) gave the "rail roko" call.

The strike is expected to impact several sectors, with potential disruptions to transportation, agricultural activities, and rural employment schemes, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!