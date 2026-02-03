Inside the battle for Bharat: How startups are cracking the rural retail code
Radhika P Nair 10 min read 03 Feb 2026, 05:49 pm IST
Summary
Across grocery, beauty and fashion, a new generation of startups is learning that selling to Bharat means unlearning metro retail assumptions. Here’s a deep dive into their business models.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For years, grocery shopping was an exercise in disappointment for Venkataramanan Reddy, a 58-year-old farmer living near Rayachoty, a town of 1.25 lakh in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region. At the small neighbourhood stores he relied on, the quality of products, especially staples such as lentils, was poor, even as prices remained high.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story