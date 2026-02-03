Navo, which supplies on-trend fashion, especially sarees, to retailers in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar through its video-led app, treats geography as a core design input. “What works in one geography doesn’t automatically work in another," says co-founder Suparn Goel. Navo’s technology platform identifies on-trend fashion products, sources them from Surat, and makes them available on its app immediately. The company, which launched in 2022, is targeting around ₹15 crore per month by Diwali this year. That growth, Goel says, will come from deepening its presence in specific regions, not spreading itself thin.