Biden and Trump are both eyeing a sovereign-wealth fund. Why?

What are Trump and the White House proposing?

Trump only offered a few details. It would invest, the former president said, in highways, airports, healthcare and food production. It wasn’t clear if it would also invest in stocks, bonds, private equity and real estate. Hedge-fund manager John Paulson, an adviser to Trump, suggested in an interview that it might, noting that many countries invest public pensions in diversified assets. (Paulson said the Social Security trust fund, which currently invests only in Treasury debt, could do the same.)