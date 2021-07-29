The Biden administration won’t move to extend a federal moratorium on the evictions of tenants who have fallen behind on their rent during the Covid-19 pandemic but is asking Congress to authorize such an extension.

President Biden would have “strongly supported" a move to further extend the existing moratorium, scheduled to expire on Saturday, but that option is no longer legally viable after a recent Supreme Court ruling, the administration said in a statement by press secretary Jen Psaki.

State and local governments have struggled to distribute $47 billion in federal money aimed at helping tenants who can’t pay rent because of the pandemic-triggered downturn, leaving many people at risk of being forced out of their homes when the moratorium expires.

Just $3 billion of the aid authorized by Congress in December and March had been delivered to landlords and tenants as of June 30, the Treasury Department said in a report last week. About 8.2 million adults were behind on their rent or mortgage as of July 5 and have low confidence they can pay on time next month, a Census Bureau survey showed.

Ms. Psaki said the moratorium was ending at a time of heightened vulnerability for tenants as the Delta variant of the virus continued to spread in many parts of the country, but she said congressional action was the only path forward.

It’s unlikely Congress would be able to act before the CDC moratorium expires this weekend. A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) had no immediate comment.

The number of people at risk of eviction skyrocketed during the pandemic, said Salvation Army Commissioner Kenneth Hodder. In the first six months of 2021, the Salvation Army distributed about $98 million of housing and utility assistance, exceeding the roughly $90 million it distributed for all of 2020, he said.

“There is no doubt that the lifting of the eviction moratorium is going to have a massive impact on the people that we serve," he said. The bulk of the organization’s aid comes through private donations.

Meanwhile, many landlords have been squeezed because they have been unable to collect rent but remain on the hook for taxes, maintenance and other bills.

Mr. Biden has also asked federal agencies, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to extend their respective eviction moratoriums through the end of September, which will provide continued protection for households living in federally-insured, single-family properties, according to a White House official. It wasn’t immediately clear how many tenants would be covered by those relatively narrow moratoriums.

Mr. Biden has also asked federal agencies and departments to prod owners and operators of federally financed rental housing to seek rental assistance before moving toward eviction.

Problems distributing rental assistance funds—which can be used to cover back rent, future rent and utilities—often stem from bureaucratic bottlenecks. Some states are having trouble keeping up with requests for aid, while numerous renters are being disqualified for failing to complete their applications correctly, say landlords, tenants and local officials. A key sticking point: verifying an applicant’s income with either last year’s tax return or two months’ worth of paycheck documentation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.