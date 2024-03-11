Biden Budget Seeks More Aid for Families, Higher Taxes on Wealthy Households, Corporations
Andrew Restuccia , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Mar 2024, 10:45 PM IST
SummaryThe president’s proposed budget would boost federal spending to $7.3 trillion next fiscal year and raise taxes on wealthy people and large corporations.
WASHINGTON—President Biden’s proposed budget would boost federal spending to $7.3 trillion next fiscal year and raise taxes on wealthy people and large corporations, in an attempt to cut the deficit while also lowering the costs of prescription drugs, child care and housing. It’s a policy vision that isn’t expected to gain momentum in Congress, but will be a cornerstone of Biden’s re-election campaign.
