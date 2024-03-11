Biden Budget Seeks More Aid for Families, Higher Taxes on Wealthy Households, Corporations

The budget blueprint revives many of the policy priorities Biden laid out during his 2020 campaign, and which faced opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in Congress. But the White House is hoping those proposals could get a second look if Democrats win back the House and keep control of the Senate, a prospect that is far from guaranteed. Biden advisers also note that two moderate lawmakers who objected to key portions of Biden’s agenda in his first years in office—Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona—have decided not to seek re-election.