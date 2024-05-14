Biden levies sweeping tariffs on China, intensifying trade fight with Trump
Andrew Duehren , Andrew Restuccia , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 May 2024, 06:40 PM IST
SummaryThe presumed 2024 election foes are taking competing protectionist approaches against Beijing.
WASHINGTON—One day after news broke that President Biden was planning to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to roughly 100%, Donald Trump moved to one-up his rival for the White House.
