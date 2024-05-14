Biden levies sweeping tariffs on China, intensifying trade fight with Trump

Beyond raising tariffs on electric vehicles, the White House announced on Tuesday that Biden is increasing a key tariff rate on steel and aluminum products to 25% from 7.5%, while the tariff on solar cells will rise to 50% from 25% and a new duty on shipping cranes will be 25%. Those tariff increases, among others, will kick in this year, while others, including a tariff increase to 25% from 7.5% for larger storage batteries and a new tariff on natural graphite set at 25%, will take effect in 2026.