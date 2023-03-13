WASHINGTON—President Biden on Monday said the banking system is safe, as he stressed steps taken to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and shore up confidence in the financial system, while some lawmakers called for re-examining rules for midsize banks.

“Thanks to the quick action of my administration over the past few days, Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe," Mr. Biden said in televised remarks.

Mr. Biden’s remarks came one day after federal regulators announced emergency measures to guarantee all depositors with money at Silicon Valley Bank following its failure, rather than the standard $250,000 in insured deposits. Federal regulators said any losses to the government’s fund would be recovered in a special assessment on banks and that U.S. taxpayers wouldn’t bear any losses.

Regulators took control of SVB on Friday and on Sunday said they had taken control of a second lender, Signature Bank, one of the main banks for cryptocurrency companies. Officials took the extraordinary step of designating SVB and Signature Bank as a systemic risk to the financial system, which gives regulators flexibility to guarantee uninsured deposits.

The moves to shore up wavering confidence in the banking system were jointly announced on Sunday by the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

U.S. stocks turned higher following a turbulent morning but bank stocks continued to plunge, while investors rushed to the safety of government bonds.

Officials from the Treasury Department and the FDIC held a briefing with senators on Monday, according to a Senate aide. Some hadn’t been able to attend a similar call on Sunday.

Mr. Biden said that deposits in SVB and Signature were safe and customers would have access to their money starting Monday and no losses would be borne by taxpayers. He said he would ask Congress and banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks, to “make it less likely this kind of bank failure would happen again."

The bank failures put the spotlight on deregulation efforts made during the Trump administration. In 2018, Congress passed legislation to relieve smaller lenders from some of the most onerous rules put in place after the financial crisis, including restrictions meant to limit the damage firms could cause to the economy.

Specifically, the legislation cut the number of banks subject to heightened Federal Reserve oversight by raising a key regulatory threshold to $250 billion in assets from an earlier $50 billion cutoff. By raising the threshold, the new legislation gave regulators space to lighten the load for SVB and other midsize firms like it.

Had the lightened rules not been in place for such lenders, for instance, SVB’s capital position likely would have eroded slowly over time as the Fed raised interest rates. That would likely have prompted the firm and its supervisors to take steps earlier to place the lender on sounder financial footing before last week’s meltdown, say industry observers.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said the recent bank failures “are the direct result of leaders in Washington weakening the financial rules," and she called for repealing the 2018 law and changing deposit insurance rules. “Never again should large companies with billions in unsecured deposits expect, or receive, free support from the government," she wrote in a New York Times opinion article.

“A major run on banks would be terrible. But so is a continuation of the status quo, where a bailout for the rich is regrettable but sound policy, but a bailout for poor people is dangerous socialism," tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.).

“Building a culture of government intervention does nothing to stop future institutions from relying on the government to swoop in after taking excessive risks," said Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee. He said he would seek accountability from both the banks and regulators.

In his comments, Mr. Biden said that investors in the failed banks won’t be protected and management will be replaced. He said they knowingly “took a risk and when the risk didn’t pay off, investors lose their money. That’s how capitalism works."

A senior Treasury official said Sunday that the steps didn’t constitute a bailout because stock and bondholders in SVB and Signature wouldn’t be protected. Policy makers are leery of the intervention being labeled a bailout, wanting to avoid comparisons to the bailouts of big banks tied to the 2008 financial crisis.

“We must get the full accounting of what happened and why," Mr. Biden said, so that “those responsible can be held accountable."

—Catherine Lucey contributed to this article.

