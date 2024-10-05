Biden says he would weigh alternatives to striking Iranian oil if he were in Israel’s shoes

(Adds quotes from Biden on Iran in paragraphs 2-3, response to question on Netanyahu in paragraphs 5-6)

By Nandita Bose and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday he would think about alternatives to striking Iranian oil fields if he were in Israel's shoes, adding he thinks Israel has not yet concluded how to respond to Iran.

"The Israelis have not concluded what they are going to do in terms of a strike. That's under discussion," Biden said in remarks to reporters at a White House press briefing.

"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields," the president added.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have been high as Israel has been weighing options to respond to Tehran's ballistic missile attack on Tuesday, which Iran had carried out in response to Israel's military action in Lebanon.

Biden was also asked if he thought that by not engaging in diplomacy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to influence the Nov. 5 U.S. election in which Republican former President Donald Trump faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Whether he is trying to influence the election, I don't know but I am not counting on that," Biden said in response. "No administration has done more to help Israel than I have."

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered by Palestinian Hamas militants' Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 and in which about 250 were taken as hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed over 41,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, and displaced nearly Gaza's entire population, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.